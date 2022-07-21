https://sputniknews.com/20220721/uk-to-impose-new-sanctions-on-coal-and-oil-imports-from-russia-1097641462.html

UK to Impose New Sanctions on Coal and Oil Imports From Russia

Since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the UK together with its allies in the West has introduced an unprecedented package of... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

The UK will impose new sanctions on coal and oil imports from Russia, a document released by the government shows. The ban on coal imports will come into effect on August 10, while sanctions on oil imports from Russia will take force on December 31. Earlier on Thursday, the ban on gold imports from Russia to the UK came into effect.

