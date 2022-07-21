https://sputniknews.com/20220721/uk-to-impose-new-sanctions-on-coal-and-oil-imports-from-russia-1097641462.html
UK to Impose New Sanctions on Coal and Oil Imports From Russia
UK to Impose New Sanctions on Coal and Oil Imports From Russia
Since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the UK together with its allies in the West has introduced an unprecedented package of... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-21T06:31+0000
2022-07-21T06:31+0000
2022-07-21T06:43+0000
uk
sanctions
russia
oil
coal
gold
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107884/43/1078844386_0:92:3073:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_39a360e6bf20bec1b79ada5e7cdea746.jpg
The UK will impose new sanctions on coal and oil imports from Russia, a document released by the government shows. The ban on coal imports will come into effect on August 10, while sanctions on oil imports from Russia will take force on December 31. Earlier on Thursday, the ban on gold imports from Russia to the UK came into effect.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107884/43/1078844386_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f107babd102427b6a504429cbd76dbc4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, sanctions, russia, oil, coal, gold
UK to Impose New Sanctions on Coal and Oil Imports From Russia
06:31 GMT 21.07.2022 (Updated: 06:43 GMT 21.07.2022)
Being updated
Since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the UK together with its allies in the West has introduced an unprecedented package of coordinated Russia-related sanctions.
The UK will impose new sanctions on coal and oil imports from Russia, a document released by the government shows.
The ban on coal imports will come into effect on August 10, while sanctions on oil imports from Russia will take force on December 31.
Earlier on Thursday, the ban on gold imports from Russia to the UK came into effect.