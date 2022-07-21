https://sputniknews.com/20220721/russian-hungarian-foreign-ministers-hold-press-conference-1097660683.html
Russian, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Hold Press Conference
Russian, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Hold Press Conference
The top diplomats met earlier in the day to discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues. 21.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-21T13:42+0000
2022-07-21T13:42+0000
2022-07-21T13:42+0000
russia
hungary
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102894/86/1028948665_0:73:2201:1311_1920x0_80_0_0_1a9d9a8ae6f5bd8022f2e17f6ca5810b.jpg
Watch a live broadcast of a joint press conference held by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto after their talks in Moscow on Thursday 21 July. Before he arrived in Moscow, Szijjarto said he was going to discuss with Lavrov possible ways to increase energy supplies to Hungary. Lavrov, for his part, said that Russia and Hungary were increasing economic cooperation despite western sanctions because of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102894/86/1028948665_86:0:2041:1466_1920x0_80_0_0_e06414f36cb8078effdb65162c6dad9b.jpg
Lavrov and Hungarian FM Szijjarto give press conference in Moscow
Lavrov and Hungarian FM Szijjarto give press conference in Moscow
2022-07-21T13:42+0000
true
PT27M13S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, hungary, видео
Russian, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Hold Press Conference
The top diplomats met earlier in the day to discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues.
Watch a live broadcast of a joint press conference held by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto after their talks in Moscow on Thursday 21 July.
Before he arrived in Moscow, Szijjarto said he was going to discuss with Lavrov possible ways to increase energy supplies to Hungary.
Lavrov, for his part, said that Russia and Hungary were increasing economic cooperation despite western sanctions because of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.