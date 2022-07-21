https://sputniknews.com/20220721/russian-hungarian-foreign-ministers-hold-press-conference-1097660683.html

Russian, Hungarian Foreign Ministers Hold Press Conference

The top diplomats met earlier in the day to discuss a wide range of bilateral and international issues. 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast of a joint press conference held by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto after their talks in Moscow on Thursday 21 July. Before he arrived in Moscow, Szijjarto said he was going to discuss with Lavrov possible ways to increase energy supplies to Hungary. Lavrov, for his part, said that Russia and Hungary were increasing economic cooperation despite western sanctions because of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

