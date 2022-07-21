https://sputniknews.com/20220721/methodology-questionable-non-transparent-says-indian-govt-on-world-press-freedom-index-findings-1097659916.html

Indian Gov’t Slams World Press Freedom Index: ‘Methodology Questionable, Non-Transparent’

Indian Gov’t Slams World Press Freedom Index: ‘Methodology Questionable, Non-Transparent’

In the World Press Freedom Index 2021, released in May this year, India was ranked 150th among 180 countries. The country's position in the index has been... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T14:53+0000

2022-07-21T14:53+0000

2022-07-21T14:54+0000

india

media

media

media

press freedom

press freedom

press freedom

press freedom

freedom of press

freedom of the press

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097665633_0:80:2725:1613_1920x0_80_0_0_82545f8979aea900205fa72350b0f8f7.jpg

Rejecting the findings of the World Press Freedom Index, the Indian government on Thursday said that the findings of the index are “questionable” and “non-transparent.”The minister was responding to separate questions issued by Rajya Sabha opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarian Sanjay Singh.Stressing that the government was committed to ensuring the right to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19 of the Indian constitution, Thakur said: “The Press Council of India (PCI) has been set up under the Press Council Act, 1978 mainly to preserve the freedom of the press and improve the standards of newspapers and news agencies in the country.”The PCI looks into complaints filed "by the Press" regarding curtailment of press freedom, he stated, adding that the council was also empowered to take suo moto cognizance in matters on pressing issues concerning freedom of the press and safeguarding its high standards.According to the World Press Freedom Index, India’s ranking dropped to 150th position from last year’s 142nd among 180 nations.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, media, media, media, press freedom, press freedom, press freedom, press freedom, freedom of press, freedom of the press, freedom of the press, freedom of press, world press freedom index