Deliveries Via Nord Stream 1 Resumed After Maintenance Works, Gas Transmission Operators Say
05:11 GMT 21.07.2022 (Updated: 05:46 GMT 21.07.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline have resumed since 04:00 GMT after scheduled maintenance works, according to the data provided by gas transmission operators OPAL and NEL on Thursday.
On July 11, Nord Stream 1 was shut down for routine maintenance for 10 days.
Earlier on Thursday, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported, citing Nord Stream AG, the pipeline's operator, that gas started flowing via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after maintenance works.
In mid-June, Russian energy giant Gazprom significantly reduced gas supplies
via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to delays in maintenance work on turbines by German and Canadian companies, forcing EU countries to tap into winter gas reserves and consider returning to coal production.