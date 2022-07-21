https://sputniknews.com/20220721/gas-reportedly-starts-flowing-via-nord-stream-1-after-pipeline-maintenance-works-1097639194.html

Deliveries Via Nord Stream 1 Resumed After Maintenance Works, Gas Transmission Operators Say

Deliveries Via Nord Stream 1 Resumed After Maintenance Works, Gas Transmission Operators Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline have resumed since 04:00 GMT after scheduled maintenance works, according to the data provided... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T05:11+0000

2022-07-21T05:11+0000

2022-07-21T05:46+0000

nord stream

gas

russia

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/10/1096363672_0:248:2633:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_9f27d1c0a0b8c023d2b9ee95267c5224.jpg

On July 11, Nord Stream 1 was shut down for routine maintenance for 10 days.Earlier on Thursday, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported, citing Nord Stream AG, the pipeline's operator, that gas started flowing via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline after maintenance works.In mid-June, Russian energy giant Gazprom significantly reduced gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to delays in maintenance work on turbines by German and Canadian companies, forcing EU countries to tap into winter gas reserves and consider returning to coal production.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nord stream, gas, russia, eu