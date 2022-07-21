https://sputniknews.com/20220721/boris-johnson-to-testify-before-uk-privileges-committee-over-partygate-scandal-1097672671.html
Boris Johnson to Testify Before UK Privileges Committee Over Partygate Scandal
“The Committee may request that any person attend to give oral evidence as a witness, as it thinks fit, and may invite oral evidence at any stage. The Committee will take oral evidence from Mr Johnson,” the parliament said in a statement published on the website.Johnson can be suspended from the House for 10 days of work or 14 calendar days if it is proved that he misled the parliament, according to the statement.“If the Committee does conclude that the Prime Minister misled Parliament, it may recommend a period of suspension of 10 sitting days or 14 days in total, or more,” the parliament added.Johnson had been grappling with calls to resign after a series of revelations showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules. The situation was aggravated by the reports that two more parties were held on April 16 last year, right before Prince Philip's funeral, when the UK still maintained COVID-19 restrictions and was in national mourning. Johnson later apologized and said he had paid the fine issued by the Metropolitan Police.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be called to testify before the Privileges Committee in the case concerning coronavirus parties at 10 Downing during lockdown as part of the ongoing investigation, the country's parliament said on Thursday.
“The Committee may request that any person attend to give oral evidence as a witness, as it thinks fit, and may invite oral evidence at any stage. The Committee will take oral evidence from Mr Johnson,” the parliament said in a statement published on the website.
Johnson can be suspended from the House for 10 days of work or 14 calendar days if it is proved that he misled the parliament, according to the statement.
“If the Committee does conclude that the Prime Minister misled Parliament, it may recommend a period of suspension of 10 sitting days or 14 days in total, or more,” the parliament added.
Johnson had been grappling with calls to resign after a series of revelations showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules. The situation was aggravated by the reports that two more parties were held on April 16 last year, right before Prince Philip's funeral, when the UK still maintained COVID-19 restrictions and was in national mourning. Johnson later apologized and said he had paid the fine issued by the Metropolitan Police.