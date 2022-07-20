https://sputniknews.com/20220720/wildfires-in-southwestern-france-destroy-nearly-50000-acres-of-forest-prefecture-says-1097618195.html

Wildfires in Southwestern France Destroy Nearly 50,000 Acres of Forest, Prefecture Says

Wildfires in Southwestern France Destroy Nearly 50,000 Acres of Forest, Prefecture Says

PARIS (Sputnik) - The wildfires raging in the Gironde department in southwestern France have destroyed over 20,000 hectares (49,421 acres) of forest, the... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-20T12:26+0000

2022-07-20T12:26+0000

2022-07-20T12:26+0000

france

wildfires

forest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/14/1097617994_0:319:3072:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_46dc7d8cf1dd39775ce0dcd5ff5bce73.jpg

"Overall, 20,600 hectares of forest have burnt (7,000 in the commune of La Teste-de-Buch and 13,600 in the commune of Landiras)," the prefecture said on Twitter.Significant ground and air resources remain involved in extinguishing the fire. Yet no new evacuations in the area were carried out. So far, no injuries have been detected as a result of the blazes, the prefecture added.On Tuesday, about ten animals died during the evacuation of the zoo in the Gironde city of Arcachon due to forest fires.Two large forest fires, which erupted in France last Tuesday, have been caused and aggravated by record-breaking temperatures, reaching 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), across the Mediterranean. Over 12,000 people were reportedly evacuated due to fires in Gironde, where the authorities declared a red forest fire alert level. Thousands of firefighters are struggling to extinguish the wildfires.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, wildfires, forest