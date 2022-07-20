https://sputniknews.com/20220720/russia-to-challenge-finlands-breach-of-hanhikivi-1-npp-deal-in-arbitration-1097606477.html

Russia to Challenge Finland's Breach of Hanhikivi-1 NPP Deal in Arbitration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland’s unilateral termination of contract with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom for the construction of the Hanhikivi-1 nuclear... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

The official specified that 90% of the equipment was contracted, about 1.7 billion euro ($1.75 billion) were invested and the Russian side fulfilled its obligations in full.Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev called Finland’s decision to terminate the Hanhikivi-1 contract "strange" and said that Russia would seek clarifications. The Russian foreign ministry said Fennovoima was likely pressured into making the "political decision" of terminating the contract.The Hanhikivi-1 project entailed the construction of a one-unit NPP based on the state-of-the-art Russian reactor VVER-1200, with the capacity of 1,200 MW. Fennovoima was the customer, owner and operator of the future NPP, while Rosatom's subsidiary RAOS Project was the general contractor. The project was at the stage of licensing and preparatory works at the construction site when the contract broke.

