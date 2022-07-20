https://sputniknews.com/20220720/russia-iran-not-bound-by-any-restrictions-in-military-technical-cooperation---ambassador-1097611969.html
Russia, Iran Not Bound by Any Restrictions in Military-Technical Cooperation - Ambassador
Russia, Iran Not Bound by Any Restrictions in Military-Technical Cooperation - Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Iran are free to develop bilateral military-technical cooperation unrestricted, provided it complies with the principles of... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-20T10:05+0000
2022-07-20T10:05+0000
2022-07-20T10:05+0000
iran
russia
military
tech
cooperation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/14/1097611616_0:0:3061:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_ba1ccbbc313dc0606ad5e36331575570.jpg
"I want to remind you that in October 2020, the sanctions imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council expired, so we no longer have any problems or restrictions with regard to our military-technical cooperation, as long as it complies with the norms of non-proliferation and export controls," Dzhagaryan told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a working visit to Iran on Tuesday. He met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei but did not discuss drones with either of them, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told Sputnik.Putin also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had arrived in Iran for a trilateral top-level summit of state-guarantors of the Astana peace process on Syria.Last week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan alleged, without specifying his source or providing evidence, that Iran was considering supplying Russia combat drones. On Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the US had no indication that Iran had sold drones to Russia.
https://sputniknews.com/20220719/poll-over-50-of-russians-favor-strengthening-political-military-ties-with-iran-1097575239.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/14/1097611616_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e78b410743bfbef2b77c43086c4bfa1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iran, russia, military, tech, cooperation
Russia, Iran Not Bound by Any Restrictions in Military-Technical Cooperation - Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Iran are free to develop bilateral military-technical cooperation unrestricted, provided it complies with the principles of non-proliferation and export controls, Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan said on Wednesday.
"I want to remind you that in October 2020, the sanctions imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council expired, so we no longer have any problems or restrictions with regard to our military-technical cooperation, as long as it complies with the norms of non-proliferation and export controls," Dzhagaryan told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.
Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a working visit to Iran on Tuesday. He met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei but did not discuss drones with either of them, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told Sputnik.
Putin also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had arrived in Iran for a trilateral top-level summit of state-guarantors of the Astana peace process on Syria.
Last week, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan alleged, without specifying his source or providing evidence, that Iran was considering supplying Russia combat drones. On Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the US had no indication that Iran had sold drones to Russia.