NASA Engineers Seek to Protect Webb Space Telescope From Meteorites

NASA Engineers Seek to Protect Webb Space Telescope From Meteorites

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA engineers are worried that larger micro-meteorite hits could eventually degrade the performance of the James Webb Space Telescope...

space

james webb space telescope

meteorite

nasa

According to Zurbichen, they are already working on countermeasures including possibly flying the telescope into a dust stream.The Webb design and operational team had anticipated occasional micrometeorite hits but not so many and of smaller size, Zurbuchen said. His team was already working on countermeasures, he said."We need to understand how heavy these hits are going to be [and].can we protect the telescope more by flying back into a dust stream and we are looking at that right now," he added.Zurbuchen compared the impact so far to a dent on a small car that by itself did not affect performance in any way.Earlier, NASA reported that a meteoroid hit on the telescope had caused "significant uncorrectable" damage to one of the panels it uses to stare into deep space.

