Firefighters Under Pressure Battle Outbreak of Blazes As Record Heatwave Hits UK - Photo, Video

Firefighters Under Pressure Battle Outbreak of Blazes As Record Heatwave Hits UK - Photo, Video

The UK has recorded temperatures of more than 40C (104F) for the first time since records began. 20.07.2022, Sputnik International

Fire services across the UK have declared major incidents after a number of blazes were reported as the heatwave in the country persisted. Firefighters have been under immense pressure to put out fires in Wennington, east London, as well as in South Yorkshire and Leicestershire. The incidents occurred after grass fires spread to private gardens and houses. One of the firefighters working outside London reportedly described the situation at the scene as "absolute hell".After the unprecedented heatwave arrived in the UK earlier this month, people have been repeatedly advised against having barbecues in their gardens and balconies as well as in parks because of the extreme fire risk. Social media users have been sharing videos and photos of fires which have broken out across the country during this unprecedented heatwave. According to meteorologists, the heatwave is about to end, with rains forecast later on Wednesday.

