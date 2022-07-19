https://sputniknews.com/20220719/most-civilians-left-mariupol-drama-theater-before-explosion-in-march-dpr-investigator-says-1097442959.html

Most Civilians Left Mariupol Drama Theater Before Explosion in March, DPR Investigator Says

Most Civilians Left Mariupol Drama Theater Before Explosion in March, DPR Investigator Says

DONETSK (Sputnik) - There were actually no civilians left in the Mariupol drama theater by the time of the devastating explosion in March, Aleksei Kutsurbenko... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-19T06:05+0000

2022-07-19T06:05+0000

2022-07-19T06:05+0000

russia

ukraine

dpr

mariupol

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097442738_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f67e4a3d8a21434c06ca816e86710849.jpg

The drama theater building was used not only by civilians as a bomb shelter, but also by the Ukrainian military, who set up firing points there, the official added.In March, Ukraine claimed that a Russian airstrike leveled a drama theater in Mariupol that was allegedly being used as a bomb shelter. The allegations were dismissed by the Russian Defense Ministry. Kutsurbenko told Sputnik that Kiev’s claims are "a lie and a fake," as the blast was initiated inside.

mariupol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, dpr, mariupol