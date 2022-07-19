https://sputniknews.com/20220719/mass-famine-destabilization-may-ensue-if-world-ignores-food-crisis---world-food-program-1097598036.html
Mass Famine, Destabilization May Ensue if World Ignores Food Crisis - World Food Program
2022-07-19T23:05+0000
2022-07-19T23:05+0000
2022-07-19T23:02+0000
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The world may face mass famine, destabilization and additional migration if the current food crisis are not dealt with effectively, UN World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley said.
"We faced unprecedented crisis right now, and if we do not deal with it strategically and effectively, you are going to have mass famine, you are going to have destabilization of dozens of nations, and you are going to have mass migration," Beasley said in a conversation at the Council of Foreign Relations on Tuesday.
However, Beasley warned that the situation can get "much worse" next year.
Beasley said he projects the world may face a food pricing problem in the next six to 12 months and if the crisis is not solved, it may turn into a food availability issue.
The WFP director also noted that different problems combine and create additional threats to the well being of the population.
"What we were saying in 2021, is unfolded now to be exacerbated or put on steroids because of the Ukrainian situation, and then, the Ukraine situation dealing with the grain is one thing," Beasley said.
The WFP director added that the situation is worsening also because of lack of fertilizer distribution from Russia and Belarus.