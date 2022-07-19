https://sputniknews.com/20220719/mass-famine-destabilization-may-ensue-if-world-ignores-food-crisis---world-food-program-1097598036.html

Mass Famine, Destabilization May Ensue if World Ignores Food Crisis - World Food Program

Mass Famine, Destabilization May Ensue if World Ignores Food Crisis - World Food Program

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The world may face mass famine, destabilization and additional migration if the current food crisis are not dealt with effectively, UN... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-19T23:05+0000

2022-07-19T23:05+0000

2022-07-19T23:02+0000

famine

un world food program (wfp)

food crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105490/59/1054905919_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2b619d7bcf0694ae7fb9bcc0b08940a9.jpg

"We faced unprecedented crisis right now, and if we do not deal with it strategically and effectively, you are going to have mass famine, you are going to have destabilization of dozens of nations, and you are going to have mass migration," Beasley said in a conversation at the Council of Foreign Relations on Tuesday.However, Beasley warned that the situation can get "much worse" next year.Beasley said he projects the world may face a food pricing problem in the next six to 12 months and if the crisis is not solved, it may turn into a food availability issue.The WFP director also noted that different problems combine and create additional threats to the well being of the population.The WFP director added that the situation is worsening also because of lack of fertilizer distribution from Russia and Belarus.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

famine, un world food program (wfp), food crisis