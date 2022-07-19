International
https://sputniknews.com/20220719/iran-turkey-ink-comprehensive-cooperation-pact-during-leaders-summit-1097587218.html
Iran, Turkey Ink Comprehensive Cooperation Pact During Leaders' Summit
Iran, Turkey Ink Comprehensive Cooperation Pact During Leaders' Summit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan oversaw the signing of a deal on comprehensive, long-term... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-19T14:40+0000
2022-07-19T15:45+0000
iran
turkey
recep tayyip erdogan
ebrahim raisi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097585899_0:0:3049:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_d3b48031c3eae611f63e30b90364bf08.jpg
It was one of eight MoUs and other bilateral documents inked by Iranian and Turkish officials during the summit in suburban Tehran. The deals cover political, economic, sports and cultural cooperation."Comprehensive plan for long-term cooperation between Iran and Turkey, agreement in the fields of social security and sports development, support for small economic enterprises, radio and television cooperation and cooperation between Iran's investment and economic and technical assistance organisation and the Turkish presidential department for investment were amongst the documents and memoranda of understanding signed by the officials of the two countries," the statement read.Later in the day, Erdogan announced at a joint press conference of the leaders that both countries agreed to increase mutual trade volume from $7 billion to $30 billion annually.The presidents met at the Saadabad historical complex near Tehran. They will be joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a trilateral summit later in the day.
iran
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/13/1097585899_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_26893b86fd379383ed8b5df7f10a9f7d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, turkey, recep tayyip erdogan, ebrahim raisi

Iran, Turkey Ink Comprehensive Cooperation Pact During Leaders' Summit

14:40 GMT 19.07.2022 (Updated: 15:45 GMT 19.07.2022)
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi listen to their countries' national anthem during the welcoming ceremony at the Saadabad palace, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi listen to their countries' national anthem during the welcoming ceremony at the Saadabad palace, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 19, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2022
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan oversaw the signing of a deal on comprehensive, long-term cooperation between their nations on Tuesday, the Iranian presidency said.
It was one of eight MoUs and other bilateral documents inked by Iranian and Turkish officials during the summit in suburban Tehran. The deals cover political, economic, sports and cultural cooperation.
"Comprehensive plan for long-term cooperation between Iran and Turkey, agreement in the fields of social security and sports development, support for small economic enterprises, radio and television cooperation and cooperation between Iran's investment and economic and technical assistance organisation and the Turkish presidential department for investment were amongst the documents and memoranda of understanding signed by the officials of the two countries," the statement read.
Later in the day, Erdogan announced at a joint press conference of the leaders that both countries agreed to increase mutual trade volume from $7 billion to $30 billion annually.
The presidents met at the Saadabad historical complex near Tehran. They will be joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a trilateral summit later in the day.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала