Iran, Turkey Ink Comprehensive Cooperation Pact During Leaders' Summit
14:40 GMT 19.07.2022 (Updated: 15:45 GMT 19.07.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan oversaw the signing of a deal on comprehensive, long-term cooperation between their nations on Tuesday, the Iranian presidency said.
It was one of eight MoUs and other bilateral documents inked by Iranian and Turkish officials during the summit in suburban Tehran. The deals cover political, economic, sports and cultural cooperation.
"Comprehensive plan for long-term cooperation between Iran and Turkey, agreement in the fields of social security and sports development, support for small economic enterprises, radio and television cooperation and cooperation between Iran's investment and economic and technical assistance organisation and the Turkish presidential department for investment were amongst the documents and memoranda of understanding signed by the officials of the two countries," the statement read.
Later in the day, Erdogan announced at a joint press conference of the leaders that both countries agreed to increase mutual trade volume from $7 billion to $30 billion annually.
The presidents met at the Saadabad historical complex near Tehran. They will be joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a trilateral summit later in the day.