EU Expects Sri Lanka to Elect President on July 20, Calls for Peaceful Power Transition
EU Expects Sri Lanka to Elect President on July 20, Calls for Peaceful Power Transition

11:59 GMT 19.07.2022
People line up to visit presidential secretariat in Colombo on July 12, 2022, after it was overrun by anti-government protestors.
People line up to visit presidential secretariat in Colombo on July 12, 2022, after it was overrun by anti-government protestors.
© AFP 2022 / ARUN SANKAR
