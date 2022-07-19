https://sputniknews.com/20220719/eu-expects-sri-lanka-to-elect-president-on-july-20-calls-for-peaceful-power-transition-1097576852.html

EU Expects Sri Lanka to Elect President on July 20, Calls for Peaceful Power Transition

EU Expects Sri Lanka to Elect President on July 20, Calls for Peaceful Power Transition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union expects the Sri Lankan parliament to elect a new president on July 20, and is calling on the country's political parties... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-19T11:59+0000

2022-07-19T11:59+0000

2022-07-19T11:59+0000

sri lanka

eu

elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097229513_0:0:3079:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_fa81e2efa666c750605bdc2ba342c2ba.jpg

On July 9, Colombo, Sri Lanka's capital, was rocked by thousand-strong protests, caused by public dissatisfaction with the government's inefficiency in fighting the economic crisis. Following the unrest, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe called an emergency meeting of political party leaders, who demanded that both the prime minister and president resign immediately.The election of the new Sri Lankan president will be held on July 20 in the country's parliament. The elected president will serve as head of state until the expiration of his predecessor's term in 2024.

sri lanka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sri lanka, eu, elections