International
https://sputniknews.com/20220719/cia-claims-racism-will-not-be-tolerated-after-noose-like-object-found-at-secret-facility--report-1097597194.html
CIA Claims Racism Will ‘Not Be Tolerated’ After Noose-Like Object Found at Secret Facility – Report
CIA Claims Racism Will ‘Not Be Tolerated’ After Noose-Like Object Found at Secret Facility – Report
The infamous US spy agency’s professed adherence to anti-discrimination is complicated by a 75-year history of organizing assassination plots and bloody coups... 19.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-19T21:37+0000
2022-07-19T21:34+0000
cia
racism
noose
object
report
warning
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089992801_0:0:2905:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_5a8c102eee6f0b9d0e4ecf5d061beaed.jpg
CIA Director William Burns alleged a noose was found outside a secret Virginia facility in an internal report that – according to the New York Times – insisted “racism and racist symbols would not be tolerated” in the notoriously brutal spy agency, which collaborated with the apartheid regime of South Africa to jail Nelson Mandela and plotted the execution of the first democratically-elected leader of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.The Times notes “it was not entirely clear that the object was even meant to be a noose, or if whoever placed it there knew that the CIA secretly operated in the building,” and the Hill reports it’s also “not necessarily suspected to have been left by a CIA employee.” But the spy agency is nevertheless using the alleged occurrence to emphasize its supposed anti-racist bona fides.The “CIA has zero tolerance for actions or symbols of hatred and treats any such incidents with the utmost seriousness,” an agency spokesperson told the Times. “Our values and our vital national security mission demand that we uphold nothing less than the highest standards of inclusiveness and safety.”In 2021, the CIA drew widespread scorn after publishing a recruitment video in which a young Latina woman claimed to be overcoming “internalized misguided patriarchal ideas of what a woman can or should be” by working as an intelligence officer, before declaring she would no longer “apologize for the space I occupy.”“I am a woman of color, I am a mom, I am a cisgender millennial who’s been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder,” she insisted in the widely-panned video, before announcing “I am intersectional.”
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089992801_197:0:2632:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_9d5e23a405d30c3d9874f5e3432bf986.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cia, racism, noose, object, report, warning

CIA Claims Racism Will ‘Not Be Tolerated’ After Noose-Like Object Found at Secret Facility – Report

21:37 GMT 19.07.2022
© Jason ReedFILE PHOTO: The logo of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency is shown in the lobby of the CIA headquarters in La..
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency is shown in the lobby of the CIA headquarters in La.. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.07.2022
© Jason Reed
Subscribe
International
India
Wyatt Reed
All materials
The infamous US spy agency’s professed adherence to anti-discrimination is complicated by a 75-year history of organizing assassination plots and bloody coups d’etat throughout the African continent, as well as Central and South America.
CIA Director William Burns alleged a noose was found outside a secret Virginia facility in an internal report that – according to the New York Times – insisted “racism and racist symbols would not be tolerated” in the notoriously brutal spy agency, which collaborated with the apartheid regime of South Africa to jail Nelson Mandela and plotted the execution of the first democratically-elected leader of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
The Times notes “it was not entirely clear that the object was even meant to be a noose, or if whoever placed it there knew that the CIA secretly operated in the building,” and the Hill reports it’s also “not necessarily suspected to have been left by a CIA employee.” But the spy agency is nevertheless using the alleged occurrence to emphasize its supposed anti-racist bona fides.
The “CIA has zero tolerance for actions or symbols of hatred and treats any such incidents with the utmost seriousness,” an agency spokesperson told the Times. “Our values and our vital national security mission demand that we uphold nothing less than the highest standards of inclusiveness and safety.”
In 2021, the CIA drew widespread scorn after publishing a recruitment video in which a young Latina woman claimed to be overcoming “internalized misguided patriarchal ideas of what a woman can or should be” by working as an intelligence officer, before declaring she would no longer “apologize for the space I occupy.”
“I am a woman of color, I am a mom, I am a cisgender millennial who’s been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder,” she insisted in the widely-panned video, before announcing “I am intersectional.”
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала