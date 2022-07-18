https://sputniknews.com/20220718/un-chief-ready-to-visit-istanbul-after-progress-made-on-ukraine-grain-deal---spokesperson-1097433292.html

UN Chief Ready to Visit Istanbul After Progress Made on Ukraine Grain Deal - Spokesperson

UN Chief Ready to Visit Istanbul After Progress Made on Ukraine Grain Deal - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Progress has been made on the Ukraine grain exports deal and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remains ready to visit Turkey, if... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-18T17:28+0000

2022-07-18T17:28+0000

2022-07-18T17:28+0000

situation in ukraine

un

antonio guterres

grain

russia

turkey

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107890/07/1078900792_0:260:2716:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_b200aad907aa94c2d605d65ef8025a5a.jpg

"I think it's safe to say that we feel that incrementally there's been a little bit more progress made," Haq said during a press briefing. "The Secretary-General, as he told you last week, remains ready to travel to Istanbul if he needs to do so."Haq also said the United Nations does not have any expectations about the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that is set to take place in Tehran on Tuesday.The breakthrough on the issue of grain exports was achieved last week when all relevant parties met in Turkey and agreed on the technical aspects of exporting grain.Officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to meet again this week to discuss grain shipments via the Black Sea.In addition, Russia, Turkey and Iran are set to meet in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss the conflict in Syria when Russia and Turkey may discuss the topic of grain exports from Ukraine.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

un, antonio guterres, grain, russia, turkey, ukraine