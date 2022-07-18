https://sputniknews.com/20220718/uk-regulator-finds-rt-in-breach-of-objectivity-rules-broadcaster-questions-timing-1097421161.html

UK Regulator Finds RT in Breach of Objectivity Rules, Broadcaster Questions Timing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK media regulator Ofcom drew the ire of RT on Monday after it found the TV channel in breach of objectivity rules, exactly four months... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

Ofcom claimed that RT "failed to ensure due impartiality in its news coverage of a matter of major political controversy," referring to the conflict in Ukraine. It said RT News broke the rules 29 times between February 27 and March 2.RT press office lambasted Ofcom for putting the cart before the horse by sanctioning RT first and finding a reason later.The Russian broadcaster took a swipe at Ofcom for its unfair retrogressive action, saying it has been curious about what statutory sanction Ofcom would come up with after taking the channel off air on March 18.The Russian special military operation in Ukraine began on February 24. Ofcom said it launched a probe into RT's coverage of the conflict based on "complaints from viewers" and its own monitoring.

