International
Live From New Delhi as India Elects New President
https://sputniknews.com/20220718/uk-may-beat-temperature-record-on-monday-as-red-warning-issued-due-to-hefty-heatwave-1097411717.html
UK May Beat Temperature Record on Monday as Red Warning Issued Due to Hefty Heatwave
UK May Beat Temperature Record on Monday as Red Warning Issued Due to Hefty Heatwave
The highest temperature ever registered in the UK is 38.7C; it was reported in Cambridge in 2019. However, it seems that the record could be beaten this year... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-18T07:50+0000
2022-07-18T07:50+0000
uk
england
heat
heat wave
heatwave
record temperature
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/11/1097391247_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fa41690a5ccaa50a892fb3b98bee46ac.jpg
The UK is bracing for an immense heatwave, as forecasts suggest Monday could be the hottest day on record, with temperature reaching up to 41 C.The first-ever red warning for heat was issued earlier by the Met Office, covering vast part of England, stretching from York and Manchester to London and all of the south-east.It means that "widespread impacts on people and infrastructure" will be requiring "substantial changes in working practices and daily routines." Network rail has already urged people not to travel unless it is "absolutely necessary."While it is a bit cooler in other regions, the rest of Britain is not exempted from the heat, as amber warnings are issued for remaining part of England, all of Wales, as well as some parts of Scotland.The temperatures are projected to remain extremely high on Tuesday as well, before cooling on Wednesday.
england
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/11/1097391247_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1ca9fc96ff67c493fbd1b8767e4512d7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, england, heat, heat wave, heatwave, record temperature

UK May Beat Temperature Record on Monday as Red Warning Issued Due to Hefty Heatwave

07:50 GMT 18.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / JUSTIN TALLISPedestrians cool off with their feet in the water of the Trafalgar Square fountain, in central London, on July 13, 2022, during a heatwave. - Britain issued, on July 13, 2022 an extreme heat warning, with temperatures predicted to hit more than 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) across large parts of England and Wales
Pedestrians cool off with their feet in the water of the Trafalgar Square fountain, in central London, on July 13, 2022, during a heatwave. - Britain issued, on July 13, 2022 an extreme heat warning, with temperatures predicted to hit more than 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) across large parts of England and Wales - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / JUSTIN TALLIS
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The highest temperature ever registered in the UK is 38.7C; it was reported in Cambridge in 2019. However, it seems that the record could be beaten this year, as July promises to be extremely hot.
The UK is bracing for an immense heatwave, as forecasts suggest Monday could be the hottest day on record, with temperature reaching up to 41 C.
The first-ever red warning for heat was issued earlier by the Met Office, covering vast part of England, stretching from York and Manchester to London and all of the south-east.
It means that "widespread impacts on people and infrastructure" will be requiring "substantial changes in working practices and daily routines." Network rail has already urged people not to travel unless it is "absolutely necessary."
While it is a bit cooler in other regions, the rest of Britain is not exempted from the heat, as amber warnings are issued for remaining part of England, all of Wales, as well as some parts of Scotland.
The temperatures are projected to remain extremely high on Tuesday as well, before cooling on Wednesday.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала