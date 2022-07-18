https://sputniknews.com/20220718/uk-may-beat-temperature-record-on-monday-as-red-warning-issued-due-to-hefty-heatwave-1097411717.html
UK May Beat Temperature Record on Monday as Red Warning Issued Due to Hefty Heatwave
The highest temperature ever registered in the UK is 38.7C; it was reported in Cambridge in 2019. However, it seems that the record could be beaten this year...
UK May Beat Temperature Record on Monday as Red Warning Issued Due to Hefty Heatwave
The highest temperature ever registered in the UK is 38.7C; it was reported in Cambridge in 2019. However, it seems that the record could be beaten this year, as July promises to be extremely hot.
The UK is bracing for an immense heatwave, as forecasts suggest Monday could be the hottest day on record, with temperature reaching up to 41 C.
The first-ever red warning for heat was issued earlier by the Met Office, covering vast part of England, stretching from York and Manchester to London and all of the south-east.
It means that "widespread impacts on people and infrastructure" will be requiring "substantial changes in working practices and daily routines." Network rail has already urged people not to travel unless it is "absolutely necessary."
While it is a bit cooler in other regions, the rest of Britain is not exempted from the heat, as amber warnings are issued for remaining part of England, all of Wales, as well as some parts of Scotland.
The temperatures are projected to remain extremely high on Tuesday as well, before cooling on Wednesday.