PM Modi Urges Parliamentarians to Make Monsoon Session Fruitful

The Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament commenced on Monday with a vote to determine India's 15th president. The weeks-long session will end August 12. 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged all the parliamentarians to contemplate deeply and discuss issues to make the Monsoon Session of the Parliament as fruitful and productive as possible.Speaking at the start of the session, Modi said: "The session is crucial as the country will get a new President and Vice-President, elections for which will be held in this session."He also invoked the freedom fighters who gave up their lives, and also those who spent their lives in prison, appealing to the parliamentarians to keep their dreams in mind.Federal Government to Present 32 BillsThe federal government has lined up as many as 32 bills proposed by various departments for presentation in both houses of the parliament during this session.On Sunday, the government had convened an all-party meeting.Later, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said: "Out of 32 bills, 14 bills are ready but we will not pass them without discussion."The Bills that are likely to be presented in parliament include the Cantonment Bill, Multi-state Cooperative Societies Bill, Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs Bill, and two separate constitutional amendment bills to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, among others.Moreover, some pending Bills will also be taken up. Some of the bills that are in the pending list include The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022 and the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019.There will be 18 sittings during this session, and a total time of 108 hours will be available for discussion. Out of the 108 hours, at least 62 hours will be for government business. The remaining time has been allotted for Question Hour, Zero Hour and private members' business.Opposition Plans to Take on GovernmentThe Opposition parties in India are all set to take on the government over various issues including 'Agnipath', the armed forces recruitment scheme.The unveiling of the recruitment plan, which aims to bring down the average age in the security forces, evoked protests in different parts of the country and political criticism.An uproar is also expected over the new list of "unparliamentary words" that was released last week.The opposition alleged that freedom of speech was being curbed.Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien among others had said that they would not mind getting barred for the use of such words.

News

