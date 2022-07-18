International
Plane Crashes in Somalia's Mogadishu, All Passengers Survive - Photo, Video
Plane Crashes in Somalia's Mogadishu, All Passengers Survive - Photo, Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An airplane owned by Somali airline Jubba Airways headed from Baidoa to Mogadishu crashed on a tarmac in the Somali capital, with no...
2022-07-18T13:31+0000
2022-07-18T13:31+0000
plane crash
somalia
mogadishu
A Fokker 50 aircraft, which carried a total of 36 passengers on board, crashed on a tarmac in the Aden Adde international airport, the Garowe Online news agency reported.All passengers and the crew were rescued, the report said.An investigation into the causes of the crash was underway, and the airport's operation resumed shortly after the accident, the news outlet said.
somalia
mogadishu
plane crash, somalia, mogadishu

Plane Crashes in Somalia's Mogadishu, All Passengers Survive - Photo, Video

13:31 GMT 18.07.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Tony Webster / Plane ShadowPlane Shadow
Plane Shadow - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Tony Webster / Plane Shadow
