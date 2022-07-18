https://sputniknews.com/20220718/plane-crashes-in-somalias-mogadishu-all-passengers-survive---photo-video-1097427941.html

Plane Crashes in Somalia's Mogadishu, All Passengers Survive - Photo, Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An airplane owned by Somali airline Jubba Airways headed from Baidoa to Mogadishu crashed on a tarmac in the Somali capital, with no...

A Fokker 50 aircraft, which carried a total of 36 passengers on board, crashed on a tarmac in the Aden Adde international airport, the Garowe Online news agency reported.All passengers and the crew were rescued, the report said.An investigation into the causes of the crash was underway, and the airport's operation resumed shortly after the accident, the news outlet said.

