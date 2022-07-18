https://sputniknews.com/20220718/kiev-to-select-new-anti-corruption-bureau-head-prosecutor-general-and-sbu-heads-dismissed-1097406056.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal to start the process of selecting a new head of the National... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

Ukrainian media reported on Sunday that NABU Director Artem Sytnyk had been fired.The Ukrainian leader also said that he had dismissed Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova, as well as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ivan Bakanov, over state treason on the part of employees of their departments.Last month, Politico reported that Zelenskyy was getting ready to dismiss Bakanov after dissatisfaction with his work grew over Ukraine's massive territorial losses to Russia in Donbas.

