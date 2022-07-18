https://sputniknews.com/20220718/erdogan-to-discuss-grain-issue-with-cabinet-monday-reports-suggest-1097406716.html

Erdogan to Discuss 'Grain Issue' With Cabinet Monday, Reports Suggest

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a government meeting on Monday to discuss a road map to resolve the "grain issue," Turkish... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

Istanbul hosted "grain issue" negotiations attended by military officials from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, as well as a UN delegation, on July 13. After the talks, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stated that the parties had agreed to create a coordination center in Istanbul and that Russia and Ukraine would convene for another round of talks in Turkey.TRT Haber reported on Monday that a Turkish cabinet meeting was going to be held later in the day, focusing on foreign policy, particularly the road map to be followed in resolving the grain crisis caused by the Ukraine conflict.The UN has repeatedly warned about the possibility of a global food crisis due to grain shortages, as deliveries of wheat, sunflower and fertilizers from Ukrainian ports remain impossible. Western countries have accused Russia of blocking grain shipments in Ukraine's Black Sea ports amid the special operation, while Moscow noted that Kiev had used mines to block the ports.President Vladimir Putin said that Russia isn't preventing the export of grain from Ukraine, and if Kiev demines the ports, ships with grain will be able to leave with no impediments. At the same time, Moscow stressed that sanctions on Russian agricultural exports contribute to the ongoing crisis, while the Western countries continue to blame Russia for the outcomes of their own decisions.

