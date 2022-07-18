International
https://sputniknews.com/20220718/erdogan-to-discuss-grain-issue-with-cabinet-monday-reports-suggest-1097406716.html
Erdogan to Discuss 'Grain Issue' With Cabinet Monday, Reports Suggest
Erdogan to Discuss 'Grain Issue' With Cabinet Monday, Reports Suggest
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a government meeting on Monday to discuss a road map to resolve the "grain issue," Turkish... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-18T04:45+0000
2022-07-18T04:45+0000
turkey
grain
russia
ukraine
food crisis
wheat
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095758210_0:14:960:554_1920x0_80_0_0_630f456637dce8a64c242da5c30a91df.jpg
Istanbul hosted "grain issue" negotiations attended by military officials from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, as well as a UN delegation, on July 13. After the talks, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stated that the parties had agreed to create a coordination center in Istanbul and that Russia and Ukraine would convene for another round of talks in Turkey.TRT Haber reported on Monday that a Turkish cabinet meeting was going to be held later in the day, focusing on foreign policy, particularly the road map to be followed in resolving the grain crisis caused by the Ukraine conflict.The UN has repeatedly warned about the possibility of a global food crisis due to grain shortages, as deliveries of wheat, sunflower and fertilizers from Ukrainian ports remain impossible. Western countries have accused Russia of blocking grain shipments in Ukraine's Black Sea ports amid the special operation, while Moscow noted that Kiev had used mines to block the ports.President Vladimir Putin said that Russia isn't preventing the export of grain from Ukraine, and if Kiev demines the ports, ships with grain will be able to leave with no impediments. At the same time, Moscow stressed that sanctions on Russian agricultural exports contribute to the ongoing crisis, while the Western countries continue to blame Russia for the outcomes of their own decisions.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/19/1095758210_54:0:907:640_1920x0_80_0_0_b1065a923dd2097c01e3499ce41aab09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, grain, russia, ukraine, food crisis, wheat

Erdogan to Discuss 'Grain Issue' With Cabinet Monday, Reports Suggest

04:45 GMT 18.07.2022
CC0 / / Wheat
Wheat - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a government meeting on Monday to discuss a road map to resolve the "grain issue," Turkish media report.
Istanbul hosted "grain issue" negotiations attended by military officials from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, as well as a UN delegation, on July 13. After the talks, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar stated that the parties had agreed to create a coordination center in Istanbul and that Russia and Ukraine would convene for another round of talks in Turkey.
TRT Haber reported on Monday that a Turkish cabinet meeting was going to be held later in the day, focusing on foreign policy, particularly the road map to be followed in resolving the grain crisis caused by the Ukraine conflict.
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko / Go to the photo bankGrain crops harvesting
Grain crops harvesting - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2022
Grain crops harvesting
© Sputnik / Viktor Tolochko
/
Go to the photo bank
The UN has repeatedly warned about the possibility of a global food crisis due to grain shortages, as deliveries of wheat, sunflower and fertilizers from Ukrainian ports remain impossible. Western countries have accused Russia of blocking grain shipments in Ukraine's Black Sea ports amid the special operation, while Moscow noted that Kiev had used mines to block the ports.
President Vladimir Putin said that Russia isn't preventing the export of grain from Ukraine, and if Kiev demines the ports, ships with grain will be able to leave with no impediments. At the same time, Moscow stressed that sanctions on Russian agricultural exports contribute to the ongoing crisis, while the Western countries continue to blame Russia for the outcomes of their own decisions.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала