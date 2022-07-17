Videos: Mid-Air Plane Collision Kills 4 People in North Las Vegas
2 Plane Crash Outside of Las Vegas, Nevada
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least four people died when two planes collided in North Las Vegas in the US state of Nevada, the City of North Las Vegas (CNLV) Fire Department said.
"Incident Alert - at aprox 12pm today [19:00 GMT on Sunday] NLVFD [North Las Vegas Fire Department] and LVFR [Las Vegas Fire and Rescue] crews responded to a report of a mid air collision at the North Las Vegas airport. At this time there are 4 reported fatalities. The accident is still under investigation," the firefighting department said on social media.
VIDEO: Victor Reza captured video of the crash that happened between two planes at North Las Vegas Airport. There are reports that there are no survivors.— KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) July 17, 2022
BREAKING! Reports are two aircraft collided at North Las Vegas Airport just now— J6anon (@J6anon) July 17, 2022
NLV Police have confirmed, that there was a plane crash at the NLV airport around noon today "At this time it is still very preliminary and I’m unable to confirm any deaths" Officer Alexander Cuevas pic.twitter.com/Oanl3urYPo
KLAS-TV reported citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that a Piper PA-46 collided with a Cessna 172 (both single-engine planes) in mid-air, while preparing to land. Each aircraft had two people aboard, according to the FAA.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.