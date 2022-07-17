International
https://sputniknews.com/20220717/videos-mid-air-plane-collision-kills-4-people-in-north-las-vegas-1097405059.html
Videos: Mid-Air Plane Collision Kills 4 People in North Las Vegas
Videos: Mid-Air Plane Collision Kills 4 People in North Las Vegas
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least four people died when two planes collided in North Las Vegas in the US state of Nevada, the City of North Las Vegas (CNLV) Fire... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-17T23:57+0000
2022-07-17T23:57+0000
plane crash
las vegas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/11/1097404917_0:180:1044:767_1920x0_80_0_0_2e4b277b6b268d0e911be99e88f51712.png
"Incident Alert - at aprox 12pm today [19:00 GMT on Sunday] NLVFD [North Las Vegas Fire Department] and LVFR [Las Vegas Fire and Rescue] crews responded to a report of a mid air collision at the North Las Vegas airport. At this time there are 4 reported fatalities. The accident is still under investigation," the firefighting department said on social media.KLAS-TV reported citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that a Piper PA-46 collided with a Cessna 172 (both single-engine planes) in mid-air, while preparing to land. Each aircraft had two people aboard, according to the FAA.The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.
las vegas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/11/1097404917_0:82:1044:865_1920x0_80_0_0_9c3d623b21fd87fc032bb089408b61ca.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
plane crash, las vegas

Videos: Mid-Air Plane Collision Kills 4 People in North Las Vegas

23:57 GMT 17.07.2022
2 Plane Crash Outside of Las Vegas, Nevada
2 Plane Crash Outside of Las Vegas, Nevada - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2022
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least four people died when two planes collided in North Las Vegas in the US state of Nevada, the City of North Las Vegas (CNLV) Fire Department said.
"Incident Alert - at aprox 12pm today [19:00 GMT on Sunday] NLVFD [North Las Vegas Fire Department] and LVFR [Las Vegas Fire and Rescue] crews responded to a report of a mid air collision at the North Las Vegas airport. At this time there are 4 reported fatalities. The accident is still under investigation," the firefighting department said on social media.
KLAS-TV reported citing the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that a Piper PA-46 collided with a Cessna 172 (both single-engine planes) in mid-air, while preparing to land. Each aircraft had two people aboard, according to the FAA.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала