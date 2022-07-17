International
https://sputniknews.com/20220717/ukraines-moldovas-eu-candidate-status-part-of-anti-russian-gambit--1097404070.html
Ukraine’s, Moldova’s EU Candidate Status Part of Anti-Russian ‘Gambit’
Ukraine’s, Moldova’s EU Candidate Status Part of Anti-Russian ‘Gambit’
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the granting of EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova is part of the "geopolitical gambit"... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-17T21:35+0000
2022-07-17T21:35+0000
european union (eu)
moldova
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097115229_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0c49de86022d18df189c77dccb824e09.jpg
On June 23, the heads of state and government of the European Union approved the granting of EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. The European Council will take further steps after the candidate countries fulfill the conditions formulated by the European Commission.He added that there will be no financial or economic benefits within the "European Political Community" proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, but the European Union will invite all countries, "from Iceland to Ukraine" to join it, except Russia, and will demand solidarity with the EU’s anti-Russia course of action.
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097115229_98:0:2829:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2dc1d1ec360e875bb93f4d876fde97e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european union (eu), moldova, ukraine, russia

Ukraine’s, Moldova’s EU Candidate Status Part of Anti-Russian ‘Gambit’

21:35 GMT 17.07.2022
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the photo bankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2022
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the granting of EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova is part of the "geopolitical gambit" against Russia.
On June 23, the heads of state and government of the European Union approved the granting of EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. The European Council will take further steps after the candidate countries fulfill the conditions formulated by the European Commission.
"Part of the geopolitical gambit against Russia is granting Ukraine and Moldova (which, apparently, also has an unenviable fate) the status of a country - an eternal candidate for the EU," Lavrov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.
He added that there will be no financial or economic benefits within the "European Political Community" proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, but the European Union will invite all countries, "from Iceland to Ukraine" to join it, except Russia, and will demand solidarity with the EU’s anti-Russia course of action.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала