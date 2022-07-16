https://sputniknews.com/20220716/skittles-is-being-sued-for-containing-toxins-1097367441.html

Skittles is Being Sued for Containing Toxins

An alarmed consumer named Jenile Thames has brought a lawsuit against Mars Wrigley, a division of Mars Inc., because their candy, Skittles, contains known toxins the company had pledged to phase out six years ago.The small, round, colorful candies are filled with “heightened levels” of titanium dioxide, or TiO2, according to a proposed class action lawsuit filed on Thursday. Thames has made allegations that the candy manufacturer is selling a product that is toxic and is failing to inform consumers that it is doing so.Thames, who is from San Leandro, California, said he bought a bag of Skittles at a local QuikStop in April and says he would not have done so had he known they contained toxic ingredients. The suit also claims that the ingredient list on the packaging is difficult to read due to the small, white font size printed on bright red packaging.According to court papers, Mars Inc. pledged to phase out the food whitener titanium dioxide in February of 2016 and vowed to do so once again in 2019 when France banned food products made with the chemical.The United States Food and Drug Administration has not downplayed the health risks associated with titanium dioxide, but allows its use in food as long as it does not “exceed 1% by weight of the food.”The European Union (EU) is phasing out the additive, which is used to whiten candy, gum, and even pastries as well as dairy products. The EU believes the chemical is a genotoxin, a chemical that can cause DNA or chromosomal damage and lead to cancer. The European Food Safety Authority announced in 2021 that the chemical would no longer be considered safe as a food additive.

