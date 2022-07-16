https://sputniknews.com/20220716/saudi-crown-prince-calls-on-iran-to-cooperate-with-persian-gulf-states-iaea-1097385313.html
Saudi Crown Prince Calls on Iran to Cooperate With Persian Gulf States, IAEA
Saudi Crown Prince Calls on Iran to Cooperate With Persian Gulf States, IAEA
DOHA (Sputnik) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called on Iran on Saturday to cooperate with the Arab nations in the region without interfering into the domestic affairs of other states.
"We call on Iran as a neighboring country to cooperate with the countries in the region, to be part of the shared vision, adhering to the principle respecting the international law, non-interference into the domestic affairs of other countries with the need to cooperate with the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," Salman said at the summit of the Persian gulf states and the United States, which was broadcast by Arab media.The leaders of six Persian Gulf states, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq and the US president gathered on Saturday for a regional security summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Crown Prince Calls on Iran to Cooperate With Persian Gulf States, IAEA
DOHA (Sputnik) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called on Iran on Saturday to cooperate with the Arab nations in the region without interfering into the domestic affairs of other states.
"We call on Iran as a neighboring country to cooperate with the countries in the region, to be part of the shared vision, adhering to the principle respecting the international law, non-interference into the domestic affairs of other countries with the need to cooperate with the the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," Salman said at the summit of the Persian gulf states and the United States, which was broadcast by Arab media.
The leaders of six Persian Gulf states, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq and the US president gathered on Saturday for a regional security summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.