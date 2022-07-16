https://sputniknews.com/20220716/israels-military-says-intercepted-one-of-four-missiles-fired-from-gaza-at-israel-1097368553.html

Israel's Military Says Intercepted One of Four Missiles Fired From Gaza at Israel

Israel's Military Says Intercepted One of Four Missiles Fired From Gaza at Israel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli Defense Forces said on Saturday that four projectiles have been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, one of the projectiles has... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-16T03:06+0000

2022-07-16T03:06+0000

2022-07-16T03:06+0000

israel

israeli defense forces (idf)

hamas

gaza

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094981067_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e077f3be74c55eeda328c0efd3c2c6fd.jpg

"Terrorists in Gaza just fired 2 rockets toward Israeli civilians. 1 of the rockets was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array," the IDF said on Twitter.The IDF tweeted later on Saturday that another two projectiles have been fired.The military added that it had hit one of Hamas' rocket-producing sites in Gaza in response to the attacks."In response to the rockets fired from Gaza at Israel tonight, we targeted one of Hamas' most significant rocket production sites in Gaza. This strike will significantly impede Hamas' force-building capabilities," another IDF's tweet read.The IDF added that it will continue to defend Israelis from Hamas.

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

israel, israeli defense forces (idf), hamas, gaza