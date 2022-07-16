Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Say Ready to Continue Bilateral Dialogue
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The foreign minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, announced that they are prepared to continue the discussions of pressing bilateral issues, the press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
The negotiations were hosted by the Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili in Tbilisi.
"During the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov touched upon a wide range of issues regarding the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. In this regard, sides discussed the implementation of previously undertaken commitments and exchanged views on further possible steps," the press statement read.
The sides also underscored the willingness to continue the discussions.
Mirzoyan noted that "the political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is essential within the process of achieving sustainable and lasting peace in the region" and stressed that it is important to use the institution and experience of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.
The long-standing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the most serious escalation of a protracted standoff in years. The hostilities ended with a Moscow-brokered trilateral declaration signed in November 2020.
Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners. The Kalbajar, Lachin, and part of the Agdam District were handed over to Azerbaijan. Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region since then to oversee the implementation of the truce.