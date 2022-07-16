https://sputniknews.com/20220716/armenian-azerbaijani-foreign-ministers-say-ready-to-continue-bilateral-dialogue-1097387675.html

Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Say Ready to Continue Bilateral Dialogue

Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Say Ready to Continue Bilateral Dialogue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The foreign minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, announced that they are prepared to... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-16T22:14+0000

2022-07-16T22:14+0000

2022-07-16T22:14+0000

nagorno-karabakh conflict

azerbaijan

armenia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080744290_0:147:3118:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_f03a8729e9685ec72747273aa9e4e0af.jpg

The negotiations were hosted by the Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili in Tbilisi.The sides also underscored the willingness to continue the discussions.Mirzoyan noted that "the political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is essential within the process of achieving sustainable and lasting peace in the region" and stressed that it is important to use the institution and experience of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.The long-standing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the most serious escalation of a protracted standoff in years. The hostilities ended with a Moscow-brokered trilateral declaration signed in November 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners. The Kalbajar, Lachin, and part of the Agdam District were handed over to Azerbaijan. Russian peacekeepers have been stationed in the region since then to oversee the implementation of the truce.

azerbaijan

armenia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nagorno-karabakh conflict, azerbaijan, armenia