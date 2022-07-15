https://sputniknews.com/20220715/security-tightened-for-annual-shiva-pilgrimage-amid-possible-threat-from-radical-elements-1097335936.html

Security Tightened for Annual Shiva Pilgrimage Amid Possible Threat From 'Radical Elements'

Security has been tightened across India for "Kanwariyas," Lord Shiva devotees who undertake a pilgrimage hundreds of miles long by foot. This was necessitated after the federal Home Ministry cited a threat from radical elements, media reported on Friday.Based on information from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) of India, the Home Ministry issued an advisory for several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, to step up security arrangements for the "Kanwar Yatra" (the pilgrimage).'Kanwar Yatra' Pilgrimage"Kanwar Yatra" is a fortnightly journey taken up by Shiva devotees in the month of "Sawan," when they start walking from their homes toward Uttarakhand's Haridwar or Rishikesh cities to collect sacred water from the holy River Ganges. The main aim is to bring water from the Ganges to their home and pour it on a phallic symbol of Lord Shiva in local temples. Wearing saffron-colored clothes, a symbol of holiness in Hinduism, devotees carry "Kanwars," decorated pitchers tied to each side of a small bamboo stick. Because they carry these "Kanwars," the devotees are called "Kanwariyas." As most of the devotees travel on foot, state governments, Hindu organizations, and volunteer groups set up camps along national highways during the Yatra, where free food, shelter, medical aid, etc. are provided.In Uttar Pradesh alone, more than 10,000 police officers across the state have been deployed in plain clothes."The State government has prohibited pilgrims from carrying swords, tridents, and sticks during the pilgrimage. Instructions have been issued to all police stations and outpost in-charges to seize these things on the borders of the district itself," Khanduri said.In Delhi, nearly 5,000 security personnel and 2,000 traffic policemen will be deployed along 50 routes and 187 intersections across the city for the pilgrimage. The movement of "Kanwarias" and other daily commuters will be segregated from July 14 to 26, when hordes of devotees will be on the move.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

