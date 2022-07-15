International
Most UK Companies Report Recruitment Problems: Chambers of Commerce
"Businesses remain under huge pressure to fill jobs, but record levels of recruitment difficulty are showing no signs of improvement," Chambers' Head of People Policy Jane Gratton said.All industries face significant issues but construction, manufacturing, logistics, and hospitality have been affected the worst, with roughly 79% of firms in these sectors reporting difficulties, according to a survey of over 5,700 businesses.Gratton estimated that there were 1.3 million unfilled jobs in the British economy and fewer people in the workforce than before the pandemic. This is holding back growth and putting livelihoods at risk, she warned.
uk, recruitment

Most UK Companies Report Recruitment Problems: Chambers of Commerce

12:22 GMT 15.07.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A record 76% of companies in the United Kingdom reported problems hiring staff in the second quarter of this year, the British Chambers of Commerce said in a quarterly recruitment outlook.
"Businesses remain under huge pressure to fill jobs, but record levels of recruitment difficulty are showing no signs of improvement," Chambers’ Head of People Policy Jane Gratton said.
All industries face significant issues but construction, manufacturing, logistics, and hospitality have been affected the worst, with roughly 79% of firms in these sectors reporting difficulties, according to a survey of over 5,700 businesses.
Gratton estimated that there were 1.3 million unfilled jobs in the British economy and fewer people in the workforce than before the pandemic. This is holding back growth and putting livelihoods at risk, she warned.
