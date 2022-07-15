https://sputniknews.com/20220715/landslide-in-colombia-kills-three-injures-two-children-1097327245.html

Landslide in Colombia Kills Three, Injures Two Children

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Three children died and two others sustained injuries in a landslide that hit a village school in the Colombian northwestern... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

"We are mourning three children that were killed in the Andes after a landslide has hit a school in Taparto," DAGRAN Antioquia said on Twitter.The authority thanked the local population and operational services for support in search and rescue operations on behalf of the Colombian government.According to local media, the incident occurred on Thursday morning, when 22 children and one teacher were outside the school for a break. Rescue services managed to pull five children from under the rubble; however, a boy and two girls aged 5-6 died from the injuries.The landslide was triggered by heavy rain in the region. Taparto is 120 kilometers south of Medellin in north central Colombia.

