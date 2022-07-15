https://sputniknews.com/20220715/departure-ceremony-for-us-president-joe-biden-at-israels-ben-gurion-airport-1097347415.html
Departure Ceremony for US President Joe Biden at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
Departure Ceremony for US President Joe Biden at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
US President Joe Biden arrived in the Middle East for the first time during his term as POTUS, with visits to Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia scheduled... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-15T11:59+0000
2022-07-15T11:59+0000
2022-07-15T12:01+0000
joe biden
israel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0f/1097347098_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_10c671f02eb1c5b3fb979f3c79795121.jpg
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will attend a brief departure ceremony for US President Joe Biden at Ben Gurion International Airport.PM Yair Lapid and Israeli President Isaac Herzog will escort Biden to Air Force One prior to his departure.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0f/1097347098_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7d2ed38a4b61c4fbd9ebbd90fc914241.jpg
Departure ceremony for US President Biden following first trip to the Middle East
stream
2022-07-15T11:59+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, israel, видео
Departure Ceremony for US President Joe Biden at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
11:59 GMT 15.07.2022 (Updated: 12:01 GMT 15.07.2022)
US President Joe Biden arrived in the Middle East for the first time during his term as POTUS, with visits to Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia scheduled from July 13-16.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will attend a brief departure ceremony for US President Joe Biden at Ben Gurion International Airport.
PM Yair Lapid and Israeli President Isaac Herzog will escort Biden to Air Force One prior to his departure.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!