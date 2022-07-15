https://sputniknews.com/20220715/departure-ceremony-for-us-president-joe-biden-at-israels-ben-gurion-airport-1097347415.html

Departure Ceremony for US President Joe Biden at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

US President Joe Biden arrived in the Middle East for the first time during his term as POTUS, with visits to Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia scheduled... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

joe biden

israel

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will attend a brief departure ceremony for US President Joe Biden at Ben Gurion International Airport.PM Yair Lapid and Israeli President Isaac Herzog will escort Biden to Air Force One prior to his departure.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

joe biden, israel, видео