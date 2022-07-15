International
BREAKING: Putin Appoints Former Deputy PM Borisov Head of Russian Space Agency
Departure Ceremony for US President Joe Biden at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport
US President Joe Biden arrived in the Middle East for the first time during his term as POTUS, with visits to Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia scheduled... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International
Departure Ceremony for US President Joe Biden at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

11:59 GMT 15.07.2022 (Updated: 12:01 GMT 15.07.2022)
© Ruptly
International
India
US President Joe Biden arrived in the Middle East for the first time during his term as POTUS, with visits to Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia scheduled from July 13-16.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will attend a brief departure ceremony for US President Joe Biden at Ben Gurion International Airport.
PM Yair Lapid and Israeli President Isaac Herzog will escort Biden to Air Force One prior to his departure.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
