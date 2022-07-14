https://sputniknews.com/20220714/uk-police-open-investigation-into-sir-mo-farahs-trafficking-revelations-1097293022.html

UK Police Open Investigation Into Sir Mo Farah's Trafficking Revelations

UK Police Open Investigation Into Sir Mo Farah's Trafficking Revelations

The famed Olympic runner revealed in a BBC documentary that he had been trafficked into the UK as a child, also detailing he was subsequently forced into... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-14T03:44+0000

2022-07-14T03:44+0000

2022-07-14T03:41+0000

scotland yard

mo farah

investigation

human trafficking

london metropolitan police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097293137_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8ff868aef5c2573ca1a4c076ae8de3b7.jpg

The London Metropolitan Police Service has launched an investigation into recent allegations voiced by Sir Mo Farah, who recently revealed he was brought to the UK by a stranger under the name of another child and placed in domestic servitude.According to the Daily Telegraph, the investigation will likely focus on the married couple that Farah accused of forcing him to cook, clean and babysit.Farah revealed in the BBC documentary that his mother had sent him to live with family in Djibouti at the age of four after his father was killed by a stray bullet during the Somali civil war. The long-distance runner was later trafficked to the United Kingdom when he was 9 years old at the hands of an unidentified woman, who would eventually place him with a married couple.The athlete further disclosed during the documentary that it was Alan Watkinson, his school's physical education teacher at the time, who helped him out of the situation. However, that didn't take place for a period of about three years, as he was not allowed to attend school until he was nearly 12 years old.Farah also revealed that Mohamed Farah was not his birth name, rather it was a name taken from another child and used to establish a fake passport.Farah, who previously stated he had come to the UK with his parents as refugees, explained that he chose to go public with his truth after being encouraged by his family. “Family means everything to me and, you know, as a parent, you always teach your kids to be honest, but I feel like I’ve always had that private thing where I could never be me and tell what’s really happened,” he said.The revelations initially surfaced on Tuesday for a preview of the documentary, which aired on Wednesday.The winner of four Olympic and six world gold medals in the long-distance running category, Farah was knighted for his contributions to the sport in 2017 by Queen Elizabeth II. It was confirmed on Wednesday by the Home Office that no action will be taken against Farah over his citizenship.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

scotland yard, mo farah, investigation, human trafficking, london metropolitan police