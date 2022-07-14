https://sputniknews.com/20220714/twitter-restores-operation-after-tens-of-thousands-of-users-report-service-outage-1097314375.html

Twitter Restores Operation After Tens of Thousands of Users Report Service Outage

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Twitter’s service went down for more than 50,000 users at around 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, according to Ookla-owned outage tracker... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

Problems were reported with both the Twitter website and mobile application.​Causes of the outage remain unknown.Reports of problems dropped later, with users commenting that service had been restored.Downdetector collects status reports from various sources and analyzes them in real-time to detect service disruptions in their very early stages.

