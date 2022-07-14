https://sputniknews.com/20220714/twitter-restores-operation-after-tens-of-thousands-of-users-report-service-outage-1097314375.html
Twitter Restores Operation After Tens of Thousands of Users Report Service Outage
Twitter Restores Operation After Tens of Thousands of Users Report Service Outage
Twitter Restores Operation After Tens of Thousands of Users Report Service Outage
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Twitter’s service went down for more than 50,000 users at around 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, according to Ookla-owned outage tracker Downdetector.com.
Problems were reported with both the Twitter website
and mobile application.
Causes of the outage remain unknown.
Reports of problems dropped later, with users commenting that service had been restored.
Downdetector collects status reports from various sources and analyzes them in real-time to detect service disruptions in their very early stages.