Main Teaser for 'Rings of Power' Met With Hope & Skepticism by Online Crowd
With the series' release being expected only about a month and a half from now, viewers may still expect a few more trailers before that. 14.07.2022
Main Teaser for 'Rings of Power' Met With Hope & Skepticism by Online Crowd
18:33 GMT 14.07.2022 (Updated: 18:43 GMT 14.07.2022)
A new trailer for the upcoming streaming TV series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has been released on YouTube ahead of the series' premiere on Amazon Prime on September 2.
The series is set thousands of years before the events described in the J.R.R. Tolkien’s books “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings”, and the movies based on them.
With Amazon branding the trailer the “main teaser,” viewers can expect a few more trailers before the series’ release, The Verge suggests.
The video elicited a mixed reaction from social media users, with some praising the visuals, while others expressed their concerns about the series’ writing.
“Their initial marketing of this series was pretty awful, and the first trailer they released was somewhat underwhelming, but this had actually got me pretty hyped to watch this,” one netizen remarked. "Looking forward to watching it, and hopefully not being disappointed.”
“This does looks visually great. Seems the only way this thing goes wrong is if the writing and adaptation is bad,” another noted.
“The visuals are stunning, but let's be real, we all fear about the quality of the story,” added a third.