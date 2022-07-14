https://sputniknews.com/20220714/kremlin-brics-can-not-replace-g20-1097311824.html

Kremlin: BRICS Can Not Replace G20

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The BRICS format will not become an alternative to the G20 group even if it expands, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

russia

dmitry peskov

"No, it's impossible. This [BRICS] is an important mechanism for coordination, interaction, cooperation, which includes countries with a very large share of world GDP. But, of course, the G20 is a completely different mechanism. Therefore, they are not interchangeable, they are rather complementary," Peskov told reporters.Contacts between Russia and the European Commission on transit of goods to the Kaliningrad Region will continue, there are some issues that may be solved via dialogue, Dmitry Peskov said.Moscow has positively assessed Pyongyang's decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR, LPR), Peskov said.The spokesman added that the Kremlin has not yet received any signals from other countries to recognize the LPR and the DPR.Talks on the ‘grain issue’ between Russia and Ukraine continue, Peskov said, adding that military officials will make statements on their outcomes if there is necessity.Moldova should not see any threats emanating from Russia, and it would be better to seek good relations, Peskov added."There are no risks for Russia here. But Moldova should not see any threat here either. This is completely absurd. Probably, someone will compare this with Ukraine. But here any comparisons are absolutely inappropriate," Peskov told reporters, adding that it is in Moldova’s interests to seek good and "mutually beneficial" relations with Russia.

