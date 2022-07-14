https://sputniknews.com/20220714/ivana-trump-first-wife-of-former-us-president-donald-trump-has-died-1097324926.html

Ivana Trump, First Wife of Former US President Donald Trump, Has Died

The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump has died at the age of 73. 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

On Thursday the family of Ivana Trump informed ABC News of the Czech-American model and businesswoman's death at the age of 73. Ivana Trump was better known as former President Donald Trump's first wife who she was married to from 1977 to 1992, and was the mother to his first three children: Donald Trump Jr., 44, Ivanka Trump, 40, and Eric Trump, 38. She is survived by her 10 grandchildren. Donald Trump announced the death of his ex-wife on the social media platform Truth Social, which he founded after he was permanently suspended from Twitter following the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol Building by his supporters."Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and 10 grandchildren,” the Trump family revealed in a statement. Ivana died due to a ca

