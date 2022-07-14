https://sputniknews.com/20220714/health-officials-in-india-on-alert-after-cholera-outbreak-claims-five-lives-total-cases-rise-to-181-1097294512.html
Massive rainfall has been deluging Maharashtra state and has created havoc, with more than 90 people dead from such causes as floods, lightning, landslides...
Maharashtra is in the grip of a medical emergency after 181 inhabitants have been diagnosed with cholera in the state's Amravati District, the State Public Health Department confirmed on Thursday.At least five people have died because of the infection, officials added. Three of the deceased were aged between 24 and 40 and the other two were over the age of 70.According to India's news agency, ANI, there were outbreaks of cholera in the villages of Dongri, Koylari and Ghana in the Chikhaldara district, and in the village of Naya Akola in the Amravati district on 7 July.After the state government alerted the health department about the medical crisis, health experts rushed to the affected villages and have been working round the clock to diagnose and treat the patients.The state's health chief and district officials are also investigating the outbreak of cholera and providing appropriate guidance for prevention and control by monitoring water quality, patient surveillance, management and treatment, and spreading awareness among villagers.
Massive rainfall has been deluging Maharashtra state and has created havoc, with more than 90 people dead from such causes as floods, lightning, landslides, falling trees, and collapsing structures. Now, a medical crisis has put the state on alert after an outbreak of water-borne disease cholera.
Maharashtra is in the grip of a medical emergency after 181 inhabitants have been diagnosed with cholera in the state's Amravati District, the State Public Health Department confirmed on Thursday.
At least five people have died because of the infection, officials added. Three of the deceased were aged between 24 and 40 and the other two were over the age of 70.
According to India's news agency, ANI, there were outbreaks of cholera in the villages of Dongri, Koylari and Ghana in the Chikhaldara district, and in the village of Naya Akola in the Amravati district on 7 July.
After the state government alerted the health department about the medical crisis, health experts rushed to the affected villages and have been working round the clock to diagnose and treat the patients.
The state's health chief and district officials are also investigating the outbreak of cholera and providing appropriate guidance for prevention and control by monitoring water quality, patient surveillance, management and treatment, and spreading awareness among villagers.
