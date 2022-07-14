https://sputniknews.com/20220714/health-officials-in-india-on-alert-after-cholera-outbreak-claims-five-lives-total-cases-rise-to-181-1097294512.html

Health Officials in India on Alert After Cholera Outbreak Claims Five Lives, Total Cases Rise to 181

Health Officials in India on Alert After Cholera Outbreak Claims Five Lives, Total Cases Rise to 181

Massive rainfall has been deluging Maharashtra state and has created havoc, with more than 90 people dead from such causes as floods, lightning, landslides... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-14T11:51+0000

2022-07-14T11:51+0000

2022-07-14T11:51+0000

india

cholera outbreak

cholera

cholera

maharashtra

health

emergence

crisis

medical issues

public health

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097299682_0:0:2300:1294_1920x0_80_0_0_32c0b71dc88e1e5c364fe65e7880840e.jpg

Maharashtra is in the grip of a medical emergency after 181 inhabitants have been diagnosed with cholera in the state's Amravati District, the State Public Health Department confirmed on Thursday.At least five people have died because of the infection, officials added. Three of the deceased were aged between 24 and 40 and the other two were over the age of 70.According to India's news agency, ANI, there were outbreaks of cholera in the villages of Dongri, Koylari and Ghana in the Chikhaldara district, and in the village of Naya Akola in the Amravati district on 7 July.After the state government alerted the health department about the medical crisis, health experts rushed to the affected villages and have been working round the clock to diagnose and treat the patients.The state's health chief and district officials are also investigating the outbreak of cholera and providing appropriate guidance for prevention and control by monitoring water quality, patient surveillance, management and treatment, and spreading awareness among villagers. Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

https://sputniknews.com/20220622/spain-records-first-case-of-cholera-since-1979---reports-1096564591.html

maharashtra

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, cholera outbreak, cholera, cholera, maharashtra, health, emergence, crisis, medical issues, public health