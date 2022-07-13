https://sputniknews.com/20220713/us-secret-service-agent-arrested-by-cops-in-jerusalem--sent-home-media-says-1097281681.html

US Secret Service Agent Arrested by Cops in Jerusalem & Sent Home, Media Says

US Secret Service Agent Arrested by Cops in Jerusalem & Sent Home, Media Says

The agent was reportedly taken into custody by local authorities and subsequently released with no charges being pressed against him. 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-13T17:11+0000

2022-07-13T17:11+0000

2022-07-13T17:11+0000

jerusalem

us secret service

agent

altercation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082341733_0:0:3488:1963_1920x0_80_0_0_f95c34465da9565dd4ceb679ae7cee72.jpg

A US Secret Service member ended up being sent home from Jerusalem following an alleged physical encounter between him and a local woman.According to CNN, the agency said in a statement that they were informed of the situation on Monday, and that the agent, who was working in Israel, was briefly detained by Israeli police who questioned him before releasing him “without charges”.Meanwhile, a person familiar with the matter told CBS News that the agent, while off-duty, was leaving a dinner with a group of colleagues when “some sort of collision” with a woman on the street occurred.The woman claimed that the agent struck her “in some fashion” and called the cops, which led to the agent being taken into custody and then released, the media outlet adds citing their source.News of this development come in as US President Joe Biden arrives in Israel as part of his four-day voyage to the Middle East.

https://sputniknews.com/20220708/trading-the-white-house-for-snapchat-us-secret-service-chief-resigns-to-work-for-social-media-giant-1097105692.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

jerusalem, us secret service, agent, altercation