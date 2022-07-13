International
US Secret Service Agent Arrested by Cops in Jerusalem & Sent Home, Media Says
US Secret Service Agent Arrested by Cops in Jerusalem & Sent Home, Media Says
The agent was reportedly taken into custody by local authorities and subsequently released with no charges being pressed against him. 13.07.2022, Sputnik International
A US Secret Service member ended up being sent home from Jerusalem following an alleged physical encounter between him and a local woman.According to CNN, the agency said in a statement that they were informed of the situation on Monday, and that the agent, who was working in Israel, was briefly detained by Israeli police who questioned him before releasing him “without charges”.Meanwhile, a person familiar with the matter told CBS News that the agent, while off-duty, was leaving a dinner with a group of colleagues when “some sort of collision” with a woman on the street occurred.The woman claimed that the agent struck her “in some fashion” and called the cops, which led to the agent being taken into custody and then released, the media outlet adds citing their source.News of this development come in as US President Joe Biden arrives in Israel as part of his four-day voyage to the Middle East.
US Secret Service Agent Arrested by Cops in Jerusalem & Sent Home, Media Says

The agent was reportedly taken into custody by local authorities and subsequently released with no charges being pressed against him.
A US Secret Service member ended up being sent home from Jerusalem following an alleged physical encounter between him and a local woman.
According to CNN, the agency said in a statement that they were informed of the situation on Monday, and that the agent, who was working in Israel, was briefly detained by Israeli police who questioned him before releasing him “without charges”.
“The employee has returned to the United States," the Secret Service said. "In accordance with agency protocol, his access to Secret Service systems and facilities was suspended pending further investigation."
Meanwhile, a person familiar with the matter told CBS News that the agent, while off-duty, was leaving a dinner with a group of colleagues when “some sort of collision” with a woman on the street occurred.
The woman claimed that the agent struck her “in some fashion” and called the cops, which led to the agent being taken into custody and then released, the media outlet adds citing their source.
News of this development come in as US President Joe Biden arrives in Israel as part of his four-day voyage to the Middle East.
