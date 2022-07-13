https://sputniknews.com/20220713/us-president-joe-biden-arrives-in-israel-1097254907.html

US President Joe Biden Arrives in Israel

The US president Joe Biden will visit Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia on July 13-16 as part of his presidency's first Middle East tour. 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik goes live from Ben Gurion airport as US President Joe Biden arrives in Israel, in his first trip to the region since entering office last year.Joe Biden, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Yair Lapid are expected to deliver remarks during the official welcoming ceremony.At least 16,000 police officers will be deployed to ensure security during Joe Biden's visit to Israel.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

