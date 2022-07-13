International
Sri Lanka President Reportedly Appoints Prime Minister as Acting President
President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president in accordance with article 37.1 of the constitution, media reports have said, citing speaker of parliament."Because of his absence from the country, President Rajapaksa told me that he has appointed the prime minister to act as the president in line with the constitution,” Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana said as quoted by the News18.
Sri Lanka President Reportedly Appoints Prime Minister as Acting President

08:08 GMT 13.07.2022 (Updated: 08:16 GMT 13.07.2022)
Being updated
On Monday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Sri Lankan president, submitted resignation, planning to step down on Wednesday, July 13.
President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president in accordance with article 37.1 of the constitution, media reports have said, citing speaker of parliament.
"Because of his absence from the country, President Rajapaksa told me that he has appointed the prime minister to act as the president in line with the constitution,” Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana said as quoted by the News18.
