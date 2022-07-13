https://sputniknews.com/20220713/sri-lanka-president-reportedly-appoints-prime-minister-as-acting-president-1097258741.html
Sri Lanka President Reportedly Appoints Prime Minister as Acting President
On Monday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Sri Lankan president, submitted resignation, planning to step down on Wednesday, July 13. 13.07.2022, Sputnik International
President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president in accordance with article 37.1 of the constitution, media reports have said, citing speaker of parliament."Because of his absence from the country, President Rajapaksa told me that he has appointed the prime minister to act as the president in line with the constitution,” Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana said as quoted by the News18.
Sri Lanka President Reportedly Appoints Prime Minister as Acting President
08:08 GMT 13.07.2022 (Updated: 08:16 GMT 13.07.2022)
Being updated
