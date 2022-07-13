International
Live Video: Boris Johnson Answers Questions From HoC Members After Resignation as UK Prime Minister
https://sputniknews.com/20220713/live-updates-acting-sri-lankan-president-orders-military-police-to-restore-order-1097264879.html
LIVE UPDATES: Acting Sri Lankan President Orders Military, Police to Restore Order Amid Protests
LIVE UPDATES: Acting Sri Lankan President Orders Military, Police to Restore Order Amid Protests
Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, was rocked by thousands of protesters over the weekend, provoked by public dissatisfaction with the government's
Sri Lankan protesters wave the national flag from the roof of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Acting Sri Lankan President Orders Military, Police to Restore Order Amid Protests

10:29 GMT 13.07.2022 (Updated: 10:50 GMT 13.07.2022)
International
India
Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, was rocked by thousands of protesters over the weekend, provoked by public dissatisfaction with the government's inefficiency in fighting the economic crisis and fuel shortages.
On Wednesday, protesters gathered at the residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe demanding that he follow suit of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who announced his resignation on Monday.
The parliament will hold a presidential election on July 20 and appoint a caretaker government, which will remain in power until the next general election.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
10:51 GMT 13.07.2022
Sri Lanka Parliament Speaker Urgently Convened All Party Leaders Meeting in the Evening
10:49 GMT 13.07.2022
Former Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa to Fly on Wednesday Evening From Maldives to Singapore, Where He Will Receive Asylum, Reports Say
Outgoing Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and flew to Maldives, is set to depart to Singapore to receive asylum, the Republic TV broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The president will arrive in Singapore at 07:05 a.m. local time (23:05 GMT Wednesday), the report said.

Earlier in the day, protesters gathered at the residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, demanding that he follows Rajapaksa, who announced his resignation on Monday. Wickremesinghe has declared a countrywide state of emergency, while the president, who was supposed to leave his post on July 13, fled late Tuesday night to Maldives.
10:32 GMT 13.07.2022
Sri Lanka's Opposition Party Calls on Prime Minister to Resign
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should resign and not participate as a candidate in the July 20 presidential election to avoid escalating protests and unrest, the leader of the opposition Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) said on Wednesday.

"We urge the president and the prime minister to resign without creating further unrest in the country. We have had enough chaos and unrest for the last few months. Every sector in the country is crippled now. It is the responsibility of the president and the prime minister to pay heed to the demand of the people and avert any more crisis," Anura Kumara Dissnayake, the JVP leader, was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Dissnayake added that the new president was expected to be elected by a parliamentary vote on July 20, and everyone is watching whether the new leader will be elected in accordance with the people's requirements, or would "against their demand."

According to the JVP leader, cited by the newspaper, the prime minister was conspiring to become the acting president and then the newly-elected president by commanding majority after buying over some lawmakers.

The news outlet also reports, citing parliamentary sources, that major political parties and a number of public and religious organizations are preparing their candidates to fill the post of the country's new president.
10:31 GMT 13.07.2022
Sri Lankan Protesters Enter Office of Prime Minister, Sputnik Correspondent Reports
Protesters in Sri Lanka’s Colombo have entered the prime minister’s office on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Demonstrators entered the building at around 14:00 local time (08:30 GMT) and placed national flags there. Security forces did not use water cannons there were located near the office, according to the correspondent.
10:31 GMT 13.07.2022
Acting President Orders Army, Police to Restore Order in Sri Lanka
Acting president of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday ordered the police and the army to do everything in their power to restore order in the country and announced the creation of a special committee to solve the crisis.

"The committee is created to protects and guarantee the security of citizens and restore the law and order in the country," Wickremesinghe said during a televised statement.

According to the acting president, the committee will consist of the chief of defense staff, commanders of the land, air forces, the navy and the chief of police.

"The committee will receive all necessary powers to fulfill their work without the intervention of politicians," Wickremesinghe added.
