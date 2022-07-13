LIVE UPDATES: Acting Sri Lankan President Orders Military, Police to Restore Order Amid Protests

On Wednesday, protesters gathered at the residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe demanding that he follow suit of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who announced his resignation on Monday.
The parliament will hold a presidential election on July 20 and appoint a caretaker government, which will remain in power until the next general election.
