LIVE UPDATES: Acting Sri Lankan President Orders Military, Police to Restore Order Amid Protests

Sri Lanka's Opposition Party Calls on Prime Minister to Resign

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should resign and not participate as a candidate in the July 20 presidential election to avoid escalating protests and unrest, the leader of the opposition Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) said on Wednesday.



"We urge the president and the prime minister to resign without creating further unrest in the country. We have had enough chaos and unrest for the last few months. Every sector in the country is crippled now. It is the responsibility of the president and the prime minister to pay heed to the demand of the people and avert any more crisis," Anura Kumara Dissnayake, the JVP leader, was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror newspaper.



Dissnayake added that the new president was expected to be elected by a parliamentary vote on July 20, and everyone is watching whether the new leader will be elected in accordance with the people's requirements, or would "against their demand."



According to the JVP leader, cited by the newspaper, the prime minister was conspiring to become the acting president and then the newly-elected president by commanding majority after buying over some lawmakers.



The news outlet also reports, citing parliamentary sources, that major political parties and a number of public and religious organizations are preparing their candidates to fill the post of the country's new president.