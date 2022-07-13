https://sputniknews.com/20220713/la-county-district-attorney-seeks-to-unseal-testimony-transcripts-in-roman-polanski-case-1097269282.html

George Gascon, district attorney of Los Angeles County, has called for the release of transcripts from the testimony of Roger Gunson, a retired prosecutor linked to the Roman Polanski sex abuse case, New York Post reports.According to the newspaper, Gascon argued that the transcripts in question may help shed light on judicial misconduct that allegedly took place in Polanski’s case.“For years, this office has fought the release of information that the victim and public have a right to know,” the DA said. “After careful consideration of the victim’s wishes, the unique and extraordinary circumstances that led to his conditional exam and my commitment to transparency and accountability for all in the justice system, my office has determined it to be in the interest of justice to agree to the unsealing of these transcripts.”In 1977, famous film director Roman Polanski was arrested in the United States on charges of drugging and raping a 13-year old girl named Samantha Geimer (nee Gailey).Having initially pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a minor - a lesser offence - as part of a plea bargain, Polanski fled to France due to suspecting that the judge may reject his plea deal.Polanski currently remains a fugitive from the US justice and, since his escape took place before the sentencing could be carried out, the charges against him are still pending.As the newspaper points out, on 20 June Geimer, who calls for an investigation into the alleged misconduct in the case, penned a letter to the LA County District Attorney’s Office, insisting that Gunson has been “the only person from the DA’s office” who treated her and her family “with dignity and respect.”“I have felt that this misconduct has been deliberately concealed and the only interest in my case has been to use it to garner PR value or personal advancement of those who sought to (sic) involve themselves in it. I hope that even at this late date, your administration will take a fresh look and the truth will finally come to light,” she wrote.“If these allegations cannot be investigated, if Mr. Polanski will never get the sentence he was promised of time served, the very least that can be done is for Mr. Gunson’s testimony to see the light of day. I believe it is in the public interest not to allow the misconduct of the court to remain hidden. I believe as the victim in this case I deserve to know the whole truth,” Geimer added.

