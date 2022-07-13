https://sputniknews.com/20220713/joe-biden-arrives-at-yad-vashem-1097255346.html

Joe Biden Arrives at Yad Vashem

US President Joe Biden travels to the Middle East on July 13-16. The president will visit Israel, including the occupied territories in the West Bank, and... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

israel

joe biden

Sputnik goes live as Joe Biden is visiting Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem.The US Presidential delegation is set to meet with Holocaust survivors and take part in a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance. The Holocaust, or the Shoah, is the genocide of European Jews by Nazi Germany and its satellite states from the late 1930s until 1945 that resulted in the death of around six million Jews.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

2022

