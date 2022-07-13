https://sputniknews.com/20220713/global-oil-output-up-by-690000-mln-bpd-in-june-iea-report-says-1097264154.html

Global Oil Output Up by 690,000 Mln Bpd in June, IEA Report Says

Global Oil Output Up by 690,000 Mln Bpd in June, IEA Report Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The global oil production in June increased by 690,000 barrels per day and reached 99.5 million barrels per day due to Russia’s "resilience"... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Russia’s resilience despite international sanctions bolstered world oil supply in June and helped offset outages elsewhere due to operational issues and civil unrest. Global output rose by 690 kb/d to 99.5 mb/d during June, as a surprising increase from Russia along with higher US and Canadian flows more than offset steep maintenance-related losses from Kazakhstan and smaller declines from other producers," the report read.The OPEC+ countries fulfilled the oil output cut deal by 314% in June, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.According to IEA, Russia’s obligations were met by 372%, the compliance level of OPEC was 229% and non-OPEC countries fulfilled the deal by 461%.The International Energy Agency (IEA) has lowered its forecast on the global oil demand grown in 2022 to 99.2 million barrels per day, according to report.The IEA said that "soaring fuel costs" in the OECD counties is starting to "moderate" the oil demand growth. In addition, the latest data showed "weaker-than-expected [oil] consumption in all three major regions".The production of crude oil and condensates in Russia unexpectedly increased by 490,000 barrels per day in June and reached 11.07 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

