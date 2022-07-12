International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
US State Department: Biden, G7 Leaders 'Actively Exploring' Imposing Price Cap on Russian Oil
US State Department: Biden, G7 Leaders ‘Actively Exploring’ Imposing Price Cap on Russian Oil
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are "actively exploring" the possibility of imposing a price... 12.07.2022
“President Biden and the G7 leaders are actively exploring imposing a limit on the price of Russian oil, consulting with third countries, and have tasked out their Finance and Energy Ministers to pursue a proposal,” the State Department said.Earlier in July, the US Treasury Department said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is seeking to use her upcoming trip to Asia to push for imposing a price cap on Russian oil - a measure that was discussed by the United States and its partners during the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Germany on June 28-30.Following the G7 meeting, the leaders of the seven most economically advanced states issued a communique saying an oil price cap set at $40-$60 could be implemented through the options such as allowing Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products to be shipped worldwide only if they are purchased at or below an agreed price threshold.EU member countries sanctioned Russia after the latter launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The European Union has since imposed numerous sanctions, hitting Russia's banking, financial and media organizations, government officials and lawmakers, as well as oil supplied by sea, among other restrictions. Several European leaders have even called on Brussels to include a ban on Russian gas in a future sanctions package.
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are “actively exploring” the possibility of imposing a price cap on Russian oil and are consulting with third countries amid record high energy prices in the West, the State Department told Sputnik.
“President Biden and the G7 leaders are actively exploring imposing a limit on the price of Russian oil, consulting with third countries, and have tasked out their Finance and Energy Ministers to pursue a proposal,” the State Department said.
Earlier in July, the US Treasury Department said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is seeking to use her upcoming trip to Asia to push for imposing a price cap on Russian oil - a measure that was discussed by the United States and its partners during the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Germany on June 28-30.
Oil rig - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2022
G7 Idea of Capping Russian Oil Price Will Not Work for Lack of Authority on Market, Prof. Says
30 June, 18:01 GMT
Following the G7 meeting, the leaders of the seven most economically advanced states issued a communique saying an oil price cap set at $40-$60 could be implemented through the options such as allowing Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products to be shipped worldwide only if they are purchased at or below an agreed price threshold.
EU member countries sanctioned Russia after the latter launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The European Union has since imposed numerous sanctions, hitting Russia's banking, financial and media organizations, government officials and lawmakers, as well as oil supplied by sea, among other restrictions. Several European leaders have even called on Brussels to include a ban on Russian gas in a future sanctions package.
