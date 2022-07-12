https://sputniknews.com/20220712/russias-mishustin-nominates-manturov-for-new-position-of-deputy-prime-minister-1097238818.html
Russia's Mishustin Nominates Manturov for New Position of Deputy Prime Minister
Russia's Mishustin Nominates Manturov for New Position of Deputy Prime Minister
MOSCOW, July 12 (Sputnik) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has nominated Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov for a position of the deputy... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-12T15:03+0000
2022-07-12T15:03+0000
2022-07-12T15:03+0000
russia
government
denis manturov
mikhail mishustin
vladimir putin
prime minister
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103233/13/1032331321_0:0:3055:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_2bee2d55914d5d70a1a6b3c8302aabac.jpg
"Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin proposed to the lower house to consider the nomination of the industry and trade minister, Denis Manturov, for the position of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade. The new position in the cabinet was established by the decision of the president on July 12," the statement read.Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to establish the position of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade in the Russian government, increasing the number of deputy prime ministers from 10 to 11.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103233/13/1032331321_26:0:2757:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2dfa343f9df4c4df29f22f3918a173c3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, government, denis manturov, mikhail mishustin, vladimir putin, prime minister
Russia's Mishustin Nominates Manturov for New Position of Deputy Prime Minister
MOSCOW, July 12 (Sputnik) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has nominated Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov for a position of the deputy prime minister - industry, trade minister, the country’s government press service said on Tuesday.
"Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin proposed to the lower house to consider the nomination of the industry and trade minister, Denis Manturov, for the position of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade. The new position in the cabinet was established by the decision of the president on July 12," the statement read.
Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to establish the position of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade in the Russian government, increasing the number of deputy prime ministers from 10 to 11.