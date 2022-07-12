https://sputniknews.com/20220712/man-gets-naked-on-top-of-construction-crane-in-new-york-1097246197.html

Man Gets Naked on Top of Construction Crane in New York

The nude climber was eventually brought down and arrested after police and firefighters arrived at the scene. 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

People visiting Washington Square Park in New York on Monday were treated to a rather unusual spectacle as a man climbed onto a construction crane there and proceeded to strip naked.According to the New York Post, the man, who was already shirtless before making his way atop a condor crane near the Washington Square Arch, shouted “gibberish” and threatened to jump as he cast off his remaining clothes.“Are you not entertained?” he yelled at one point, apparently referencing the 2000 film “Gladiator.”Police and firefighters soon arrived at the scene and the man was safely brought down and arrested.Some of the onlookers revealed that the man’s name is Steve and that he suffers from mental health issues, the media outlet adds.

