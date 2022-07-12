https://sputniknews.com/20220712/google-fined-60000-rubles-for-refusing-to-remove-videos-with-personal-data-from-youtube-1097237783.html

Google Fined 60,000 Rubles for Refusing to Remove Videos With Personal Data From YouTube

A Moscow judge has fined Google 60 thousand rubles for repeated refusal to remove personal data of a Russian from YouTube, a Sputnik correspondent reported... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Google LLC was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 5 of Article 13.11 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation ... A penalty in the form of an administrative fine in the amount of 60,000 rubles [shall be imposed]," Judge Timur Vakhrameev said, announcing the decision. Google was fined after a Russian lawyer, Ilya Remeslo, had complained to the Russian media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, that his personal data, address and phone number was publicly available on YouTube. The watchdog requested the company to delete data until April 12, but to no avail.Claiming that Remeslo failed to provide proof and insisting that the company was not properly notified, the tech giant requested the proceedings be stopped. At the end of December, the American IT corporation was the first in Russia to receive a turnover fine of 7.22 billion rubles for repeated violations of the procedure for restricting access to illegal content. The fine has already been collected, Roskomnadzor noted earlier.

