https://sputniknews.com/20220711/us-senate-majority-leader-schumer-tests-positive-for-covid-19---spokesperson-1097167922.html
US Senate Majority Leader Schumer Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Spokesperson
US Senate Majority Leader Schumer Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Spokesperson
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has contracted the coronavirus despite having been vaccinated, his spokesperson Justin Goodman said. 11.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-11T03:48+0000
2022-07-11T03:48+0000
2022-07-11T03:45+0000
chuck schumer
covid-19
congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090528417_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_00dfc82a33741abdf989f6043c643dc6.jpg
"As a part of his regular testing regimen, Leader Schumer received a positive test result for COVID-19. The Leader is fully vaccinated and double boosted, and has very mild symptoms," Goodman said in a Sunday statement, as quoted by Axios.The New York senator will quarantine and work remotely this week, the spokesperson said.The Congress recess ends on Monday and US lawmakers will return to work after the two-week Independence Day break.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/06/1090528417_272:0:3003:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_791f82458caba9f761b21cc853ae8498.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
chuck schumer, covid-19, congress
US Senate Majority Leader Schumer Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Spokesperson
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has contracted the coronavirus despite having been vaccinated, his spokesperson Justin Goodman said.
"As a part of his regular testing regimen, Leader Schumer received a positive test result for COVID-19. The Leader is fully vaccinated and double boosted, and has very mild symptoms," Goodman said in a Sunday statement, as quoted by Axios.
The New York senator will quarantine and work remotely this week, the spokesperson said.
"Anyone who knows Leader Schumer knows that even if he’s not physically in the Capitol, through virtual meetings and his trademark flip phone he will continue with his robust schedule and remain in near constant contact with his colleagues," Goodman emphasized.
The Congress recess ends on Monday and US lawmakers will return to work after the two-week Independence Day break.