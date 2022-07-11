https://sputniknews.com/20220711/us-senate-majority-leader-schumer-tests-positive-for-covid-19---spokesperson-1097167922.html

US Senate Majority Leader Schumer Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has contracted the coronavirus despite having been vaccinated, his spokesperson Justin Goodman said. 11.07.2022, Sputnik International

"As a part of his regular testing regimen, Leader Schumer received a positive test result for COVID-19. The Leader is fully vaccinated and double boosted, and has very mild symptoms," Goodman said in a Sunday statement, as quoted by Axios.The New York senator will quarantine and work remotely this week, the spokesperson said.The Congress recess ends on Monday and US lawmakers will return to work after the two-week Independence Day break.

